400 scientists to meet in Singapore for Commonwealth Science Conference

SINGAPORE: Issues such as climate change, future technologies, emerging infectious diseases and urban sustainability will be discussed by scientists from Commonwealth countries when they gather in Singapore in June, for the latest edition of the Commonwealth Science Conference.



This was announced on Thursday (May 25) by its co-organisers, Singapore’s National Research Foundation (NRF) and the UK’s Royal Society.

They added that more than 400 scientists from 37 Commonwealth countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Americas, the Pacific and Europe are expected to attend the conference, which will be held from Jun 13 to Jun 16.

The Singapore edition of the conference would be the second one in recent years, after the previous conference was held in 2014 in Bangalore, India.



This year, participants will take a step back from the broader themes of the 2014 conference which covered the physical sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences and engineering.



“For a three-day conference with people coming from around the world - from developed and developing countries - you can’t cover the whole of science in such a short time,” said co-chair of this year’s conference and Royal Society vice president Professor Anthony Cheetham.



Instead, he said the topics this year, which was largely chosen by NRF, are of relevance to many cities and have “broad appeal across the Commonwealth”.



“For example, many Commonwealth countries are small islands, and they have a lot of common problems. They have climate change challenges, they have problems with the availability of potable water, and they have energy issues because in many cases they don’t have their own natural sources of readily available energy,” said Prof Cheetham.



LINKING SCIENCE WITH POLICIES

New to the upcoming conference will be the inclusion of sessions discussing the how science informs and shapes policy and decision-making, and vice-versa.



“Science alone will not solve the issues and the challenges of nation-states. We need to link the science with policies, and to have the policies be informed by science. And we hope that the panel discussions will bring forth ideas of how we can do this better, how we can do this more effectively,” said NRF CEO Low Teck Seng, who co-chairs the conference.



He added that more developed countries such as Singapore also have much to gain from a gathering of minds.



For instance, he said the 2014 conference strengthened links between Singapore and its long-time research partners Australia, the UK and Canada, as well as with nations like South Africa which Singapore does not usually work with.



“If we are to combine our efforts, if we can learn from them and also contribute in the small way that we can, then I think we have gone very much further in trying to solve global issues from a small, local Singaporean perspective,” said Prof Low.

The organisers said Singapore was chosen to host the conference because of its "sterling reputation as a research hub, track record of inspiring young scientists and history of shaping Commonwealth policies".