41-year-old man found dead in Geylang

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man was found dead in Geylang on Sunday (Jul 9) morning, the Singapore Police Force said.

The police said they received a call at about 7.40am on Sunday. The man was found lying motionless at Geylang Lorong 24A, and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene at about 8.05am.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man was found with injuries on his head and upper body.

The case has been classified as an unnatural death by the police. Investigations are ongoing.