42 receive awards on World Toilet Day

They were recognised for their efforts in "promoting and enhancing the standard of restroom cleanliness", says the Restroom Association (Singapore).

The Let's Observe Ourselves (LOO) awards were handed out in a ceremony commemorating World Toilet Day, which falls on Nov 19, according to the press release.



Nominations were opened under three categories: Organisations, cleaning industry and individuals.

Among the winners were engineering and construction company Sssangyong. Its toilets at the Forest Woods condominium construction site were recognised for its eco-friendly features, which included natural lighting, sensor lighting, dual flushing system and recycled water flushing system.

Other winners included food courts and coffee shops such as Kopitiam at the National University Hospital, Our Tampines Hub and 21 Street Eating House.



A collage of 21 Street Eating House and its award-winning toilet. (Photo: RAS)

The toilet at Our Tampines Hub's hawker centre was one of the 42 recipients of the LOO awards. (Photo: RAS)

An initiative called SaniGives - "Giving for Sanitation" - was also launched on Friday, which aimed to raise public awareness about showing kindness towards cleaning attendants. Such actions include giving donations or volunteering in appreciation activities.

President of RAS, Ms Tan Puay Hoon, lauded the "silent heroes behind toilet sanitation".



"Without their hard work, it would be very challenging to keep the toilets clean," Ms Tan said.



"The main challenges they face are long working hours and dirty toilets left by inconsiderate users."

World Toilet Day raises global awareness of poor sanitation that 2.5 billion people face and aims to break the taboo around toilets.