42-year-old dies during swim portion of Singapore International Triathlon

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man died during the swim portion of the Singapore International Triathlon 2017 on Sunday (Sep 10), Triathlon Singapore confirmed in a statement.

The man was given "immediate medical assistance" and attempts were made to resuscitate him at East Coast Park where the event was held, the statement added.



Triathlon Singapore said that there had been a medical doctor on standby at the race venue, along with an automated external defibrillator (AED) and other medical equipment for resuscitation.

The man was unconscious when he was taken to Singapore General Hospital.



"Sadly, he could not be revived despite resuscitation efforts," Triathlon Singapore said in its statement.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the incident took place at around 9.55am on Sunday morning.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at around 12.59pm. They added that the man was pronounced dead at Singapore General Hospital.

Triathlon Singapore said it has made contact with the victim's family and that it would do its best to assist them.



"We are saddened and all our prayers are with his family at this time. We will only be able to share more details once investigation has been completed," it added.

Police investigations are ongoing. Channel NewsAsia understands that there will be a coroner's inquiry.