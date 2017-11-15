43-year-old charged for operating pet shop without license

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old Singaporean man was charged on Wednesday (Nov 15) with 10 counts of allegedly operating a pet shop without a licence, keeping unlicensed dogs, and exceeding the maximum number of dogs allowed in a non-pet farm premise.

Around the end of May this year, Desmond Phua Ju Liang of My Pet Store had allegedly used the premises at No 67, Sungei Tengah Road, #34/34 as a pet shop without a licence and sold seven dogs to seven different customers.

He also allegedly kept 12 dogs at the premises, exceeding the maximum three dogs allowed at a premise that is not a pet farm, without the prior permission of the authorities.

Eight of these dogs were more than three months old and were not licensed by the authorities.

It is illegal to own or keep a dog that is more than three months old, unless the owner has taken out a licence for the dog.

The canines included both cross- and pure-breeds such as Labradoodles, Malteses, Dachshunds and French bulldogs. Two of the dogs did not have microchips.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phua will be back in court on Dec 8. If convicted, he could be fined up to S$5,000.