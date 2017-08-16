48-year-old man arrested for Teck Whye Crescent murder

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a 35-year-old man in Teck Whye Crescent on Wednesday (Aug 16).

In a statement, police said they received a call at about 4.40am requesting for assistance at the roadside of Block 165A, Teck Whye Crescent. Upon arrival, they found the victim lying motionless on the ground.

He was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

A 35-year-old man was found dead at Teck Whye Crescent on Wednesday (Aug 16) morning. (Photo: Najeer Yusof/TODAY)

The suspect was arrested at about 10.15am, the police said.

The victim is believed to have had a dispute with the suspect before he was found dead, the police added. Investigations are ongoing.

