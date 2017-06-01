4th person arrested for wrecking porridge restaurant along Upper Serangoon Road

SINGAPORE: A fourth person was arrested on Thursday (Jun 1) for wrecking a porridge restaurant along Upper Serangoon Road last Saturday.

The 48-year-old man is the last of four suspects caught on CCTV camera overturning a table at the eatery and throwing items following a dispute over the bill.

His three accomplices were arrested on May 29 and 30. Two of them were charged in court on Wednesday.

The man will be charged in court on Friday with the offence of rash act with common intention. If convicted, he will face up to six months’ in jail or a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.

He is also being invested for an offense of mischief causing damage of S$500 or more with common intention. If found guilty, he will be face a jail term of up to two years and a fine.

