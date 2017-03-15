5,000 applications received for new private-hire driver's licence: LTA

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority has received about 5,000 applications for the Private Hire Car Driver's Vocational Licence (PDVL) since applications opened on Monday, the regulator said on Wednesday (Mar 15).

The PDVL is a new requirement for new and existing drivers with private car-hire services such as Uber and Grab. With private-hire rides making up almost half the number of point-to-point trips now, the taxi industry has been calling for a more level playing field.

On their part, both Uber and Grab have announced measures to speed up the PDVL application process for their drivers, including defraying all charges and fees.

In an update on Wednesday, Uber said 50 per cent of its drivers have registered for its Fastlane programme, a scheme to help them with their medical checks and paperwork.

It added that some of its drivers have also raised concerns about the PDVL, in particular, the requirement could impact those who drive just a few hours a week, as well as those who are in between jobs.

Grab said previously it would waive the S$40 application fee for the PDVL for its drivers, training, medical fees, test fees and other charges. It said it would invest S$10 million to help existing drivers obtain PDVLs.