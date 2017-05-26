5,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Five thousand cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized from a Malaysian-registered truck at Tuas Checkpoint on Friday (May 26), said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The truck, which was carrying a consignment declared as air conditioners, was passing through the checkpoint at about midnight when it was directed for further checks.

ICA officers noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the cargo, and found 5,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within the consignment.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about S$422,920 and S$31,150 respectively.

Truck used in the smuggling of duty-unpaid cigarettes. (Photo: ICA)

The driver, a 38-year-old Malaysian man, cigarettes and truck were handed over to Singapore Customs for investigations, said ICA, adding that the vehicle was liable to be forfeited.