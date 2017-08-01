5,200 homes launched in August BTO exercise, first re-offer of balance flats

SINGAPORE: A total of 5,291 flats were put up for sale by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday (Aug 1), and it also marks the launch of the first Re-Offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercise.

Under the Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise, 3,897 flats were put up for sale, and these range from two-room Flexi to five-room flats. They are spread across three projects in the non-mature towns of Bukit Batok and Sengkang, the housing board said in its press release.

The two projects in Bukit Batok are Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok and West Scape @ Bukit Batok where a two-room Flexi costs from S$87,000 while a five-room flat costs from S$353,000, both prices excluding grants.

The project in Sengkang is Rivervale Shores, where a two-room Flexi will cost from S$78,000 while a five-room unit will cost from S$317,000, both excluding grants, HDB said.

(Table: HDB)

As for the inaugural ROF, 1,394 unsold flats from the November 2016 Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise are being offered again. They comprise 110 two-room Flexi flats, 384 three-room flats, 624 four-room flats, 260 five-room flats, seven 3Gen flats and nine executive flats across various towns and estates.

HDB said it will set aside at least 95 per cent of the flat supply for first-timer families and up to 5 per cent for second-timer families. The elderly may apply if they meet the prevailing eligibility conditions to buy a two-room Flexi flat, while families will enjoy priority for flat selection.

The ROF was first announced in July, and it pools together all flats that remain unsold after an SBF exercise. This is aimed at helping those with more urgent housing needs, or are less particular about location and attributes to have quicker access to a flat, the statutory board said then.



Application for new flats launched in this month's exercise can be submitted via the HDB InfoWeb portal from Tuesday to Aug 7, and applicants can apply for a flat under either the BTO or ROF exercise, but not both. For those who apply for a ROF flat, they do not have to indicate their preferred flat type and town/estate in their applications, the agency said.

HDB also said it will offer about 4,800 flats in Geylang, Punggol, Sengkang and Tampines in November's BTO exercise, which will be held concurrently with the SBF exercise. This would bring the total BTO supply for this year to around 17,500 units, it added.