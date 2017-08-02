5 arrested for misappropriating marine gas oil worth S$1,650

SINGAPORE: Five men were arrested by the Police Coast Guard on Tuesday (Aug 1) for allegedly misappropriating three metric tonnes of marine gas oil for sale illegally.



The suspects, aged between 24 and 38, were crew members on board a Singapore-registered tugboat.



The Police Coast Guard had received a tipoff that the men were going to make an illegal sale at sea off Penjuru, and officers found three metric tonnes of marine gas oil hidden in a compartment of the tugboat. The marine gas oil is worth about S$1,650, said the police in a news release on Wednesday.

Three of the men will be charged in court on Aug 3. If convicted, they each face a maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine.

Investigations against the other two suspects are ongoing.



The arrests come three days after police arrested eight men for allegedly selling 20 metric tonnes of marine gas oil illegally.

