5 arrested for theft from cabs, private hire cars

SINGAPORE: Five people have been arrested for suspected theft in taxis and private-hire cars, police said on Monday (Dec 26).

The suspects include two men and three women aged between 17 and 45.



While riding in these cars as passengers, they allegedly distracted drivers by engaging them in conversation or asking them to load or unload items at the car boot. They then used the opportunity to steal items such as wallets and mobile phones placed at or near the centre console of the vehicle, police said.

Police are appealing for more information related to the crime. Those with tip-offs can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.