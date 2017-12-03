5 arrested in St James Power Station club raid

SINGAPORE: Five men were arrested in a multi-agency operation at five public entertainment outlets along Sentosa Gateway on Sunday morning (Dec 3), police said in a news release.

Channel NewsAsia understands the clubs were housed at St James Power Station.

The nightlife spots were inspected for possible contraventions of Public Entertainment Licensing Conditions, authorities said, adding that checks were conducted on a total of 125 people.

Police conducting checks at a one of the public entertainment outlets on Sunday (Dec 3). (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Two men suspected of being a member of unlawful society were arrested while three other men were arrested for disorderly behaviour.



The operation was led by the Clementi Police Division and supported by the Criminal Investigation Department, Special Operation Command, Traffic Police, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Central Narcotics Bureau.

Traffic Police also conducted an anti-drink driving operation in the vicinity of Telok Blangah Road, in which 16 motorists were checked. A man and a woman were arrested for drink driving.

Investigations against all seven are ongoing, authorities said.



"With the festive season fast approaching, the police would like to remind all motorists that drink driving is an irresponsible act that puts their lives and the lives of other road users at risk," said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

SPF said it will continue enforcement efforts and work closely with other law enforcement agencies to clamp down on criminal activities.

