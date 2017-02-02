5 foreigners arrested for suspected GST fraud

SINGAPORE: Five foreigners were arrested on Wednesday (Feb 1) for being involved in a suspected Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) said.

The five suspects were caught red-handed making fraudulent GST refund claims at Changi Airport on May 27 last year. They will be charged on Thursday afternoon, with each facing more than 200 charges of conspiring to claim fraudulent GST refunds of S$167,253.

The Electronic Tourist Refund Scheme allows eligible tourists to claim a GST refund for goods bought in and taken out of Singapore. To be eligible, tourists must have spent 365 days or less in Singapore in the last two years before the date of purchase and have not been employed here in the six months before the purchase.

The alleged conspiracy involved the suspects masquerading as tourists and paying local customers for their jewellery invoices. With these invoices and using their passports, they would then claim the GST paid on the purchases.

If convicted, each accused faces a penalty of up to three times the amount of refund wrongfully claimed and a fine of up to S$10,000. They also each face jail terms of up to seven years.