5 ideas floated to give Kallang River a facelift

SINGAPORE: Five broad key ideas to rejuvenate Kallang River were introduced on Wednesday (Mar 29), when the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) launched the A River Runs Through It exhibition.

The exhibition is a call for public feedback and ideas on a preliminary conceptual plan to rejuvenate the Kallang River, and revitalise the areas around the river, and was officiated by the National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, the URA press release said.

According to the agency, the Kallang River is Singapore's longest natural river. There are now about 800,000 people living within 2km of the river and, in the next 20 years, there is potential to inject around another 100,000 housing units in the area, it added.

As such, the Government is proposing the following:

1. Activate the waterfront, and enhance Kallang Basin as a sports and recreational venue

One idea being developed for implementation is an eventual stream, cascading waters and rain gardens between Bishan Road and Braddel Road. Studies are being carried out to see if more facilities are needed at the area around the Sports Hub to strengthen it as an inclusive sports and recreational precinct. 2. Inject new waterfront housing developments in park-like settings and renew old industrial estates

Kampong Bugis and Kallang Distripark are primed for the development of quality green residential neighbourhoods, and the Kallang Industrial Estate has the potential to be renewed into a mixed-use precinct with new industrial developments. 3. Enhance accessibility by providing a seamless active mobility route along Kallang River between Bishan and city centre

The exhibition presents some ideas to overcome major obstacles along the river bank, such as new underpasses and a cycling bridge across the Pan Island Expressway. 4. Enrich the biodiversity of Kallang River

Current habitats along the river can be complemented with the naturalisation of more stretches of the waterway, and wider green setbacks, to allow biodiversity to flourish even more, URA proposed.

5. Celebrate and incorporate the river’s rich heritage

The public will be invited to help capture the memories and heritage associated with the river to enrich future development plans, said URA.





(Image: URA)

The agency is calling on the public to share their feedback on ideas to revitalise the river, and will also be inviting grassroots and residents living along the river and other shareholders to the exhibition for their views.

The ideas and proposals will be exhibited at The URA Centre Atrium from Mar 29 to May 2, 9am to 6pm, Mondays to Fridays, it said.