5 injured after 'industrial incident' at Enterprise Centre in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: Five workers were injured after an "industrial incident" took place at the Enterprise Centre in Bukit Batok on Monday (Sep 11), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

"SCDF responded to an industrial incident at 20 Bukit Batok Crescent at about 11am," it said on its Facebook page.

In a subsequent update, it said the industrial incident resulted in the "partial collapse of a wall and significant damage within the premises", but no one was trapped in the incident.



SCDF said the industrial incident resulted in the "partial collapse of a wall and significant damage within the premises". (Photo: Judy/ Facebook)

It sent a fire engine, three Red Rhinos, three ambulances and three support vehicles to the scene, and there was no fire when they reached. The five injured were sent to hospitals, and investigation is ongoing, SCDF said.

View of the Enterprise Centre after the incident. (Photo: Jason Ong)

Photos reportedly of the incident's aftermath showed some of the building's windows with their glass blown out and frames mangled. A video taken at around 11.48am showed people gathered outside Midview Building opposite the Enterprise Centre, with loud alarm bells ringing in the background.

Sales executive Jason Ong said he heard an "explosion" at around 11am from his office at Midview Building across the road from the Enterprise Centre.

Shattered glass was seen on the road outside the building. (Photo: Cheryl Goh)

Upon hearing the explosion, he and his colleagues ran out of their office, Mr Ong told Channel NewsAsia. Once he got outside, he saw "windows hanging" from the Enterprise Centre across the road.