5 injured in 8-car chain collision on PIE

SINGAPORE: Five people were injured after eight cars, including a CityCab taxi, were involved in a chain collision on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Dec 22) afternoon.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said it responded to an accident along PIE towards Changi, near the Toa Payoh Lorong 2 exit, at about 12.10pm.

Five people, aged between 22 and 62, were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a conscious and stable condition, the spokesman added.

Channel NewsAsia understands that all five suffered minor injuries.



Police said investigations are ongoing.



A video circulating online showed the eight cars on the first lane of the PIE. At least one car appears to be badly damaged, with pieces of what appeared to be the front bumper strewn on the road.





Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweets from the Land Transport Authority later said that the accident had caused congestion until the Lornie Road exit.

