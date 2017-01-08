5 injured in bendy bus accident in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE: An accident involving an SMRT bendy bus and a car at Choa Chu Kang Drive left five injured at about 2pm on Sunday (Jan 8) afternoon.

The bus - service number 302 - crashed onto the pavement near Block 698B. All five were taken to the hospital conscious and stable, with injuries such as abrasions, headaches, giddiness and palpitations, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.





(Photo: Sulastri Kusen)

Three of the injured were children – two of whom were 7-year-olds taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The other child was a 12 year old girl, who was sent to the National University Hospital together with a woman, 60.

According to the Singapore Police Force, the 52 year old bus driver was sent to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

The SCDF sent three ambulances and one fire engine to the scene. Police investigations are still on-going.