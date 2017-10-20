5 men detained for entering restricted area at Sentosa to fish

SINGAPORE: Five men have been detained for trespassing into a restricted area at the utilities bridge along Sentosa Boardwalk.



These were two separate incidents - on Oct 18 and Oct 20 - said the police in a news release on Friday (Oct 20).



The police said CCTV footage showed that the men had climbed over a fence to get into the restricted area to fish, ignoring a "No Fishing" sign at the entrance of the gate.

In the first incident, the police were alerted by Sentosa Rangers who had detained two men for trespassing. Two days later, three men were detained for entering the same restricted area.

Investigations against all five men are ongoing. Anyone convicted of wilful trespass faces a maximum fine of S$1,000.

The police are reminding the public that anyone who, without satisfactory excuse, wilfully trespasses on grounds belonging to the Government or appropriated to public purposes, shall be investigated accordingly.

