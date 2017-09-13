5 missing after tanker and dredger collide in Singapore waters; search and rescue ongoing

SINGAPORE: Search and rescue operations are under way after a tanker and a dredger collided in Singapore waters on Wednesday (Sep 13) at about 12.40am, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said.

The collision, 1.7 nautical miles south-west of Sisters' Islands, was between Indonesian-registered tanker Kartika Segara and Dominican-registered dredger JBB De Rong 19, the statement said.

The dredger capsized and is currently partially submerged. Seven crew members from the dredger were injured while five remain unaccounted for. No one from the tanker was hurt.

"A total of 12 crew ─ 11 Chinese nationals and one Malaysian ─ were onboard the dredger at the time of incident. Seven of the Chinese nationals have been rescued by the Singapore Police Coast Guard and transferred to the Singapore General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulances for medical treatment. Five crew remain unaccounted for," MPA said.

The seven people were sent to the Singapore General Hospital hospital at 2.45am, the hospital confirmed. Three of them have been discharged.



MPA is leading the search and rescue operations and relevant Singapore agencies are assisting, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two MPA tug boats moved the partially submerged dredger to an area near Pulau Senang for follow-up underwater search operations, while three MPA patrol craft are assisting in the search and rescue.

The Republic of Singapore Navy, Singapore Civil Defence Force and the coast guard have deployed a total of seven vessels for the operation.

A Super Puma helicopter from the Republic of Singapore Air Force began searching from the air at 7am, according to MPA.



"The dredger was transiting the westbound lane while the tanker was departing Singapore joining the eastbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme in the Singapore Strait when the incident occurred," MPA said. "The Singapore Vessel Traffic Information System had provided navigational information to both vessels prior the collision."

"The tanker reported damage to her starboard bow but is stable and anchored at the Eastern Anchorage. Its 26 Indonesian crew did not sustain any injuries," the agency added.

There is no disruption to shipping traffic in the Singapore Strait, the statement said.

Ten US sailors died after a collision between US Navy warship USS John McCain and oil tanker Alnic MC in Singapore waters last month.