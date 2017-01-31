5 new EDB board members appointed

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday (Jan 31) announced board changes at the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), which will take effect from Wednesday.

Five new members were appointed to the EDB Board, while three current board members will step down, said MTI.

The new board members are:

Mr Ichiro Iino, Chief Executive (Asia-Pacific), Hitachi

Professor Ilian Lubomirov Mihov, Dean, INSEAD

Mr Randy Isaac Walker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM Asia Pacific

Mr Loh Chin Hua, Chief Executive Officer, Keppel Corporation

Mr Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Exchange

The three members who will complete their term and step down on Wednesday are:

Mr Vinod Kumar, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Tata Communications

Mr Tan Pheng Hock, Advisor, ST Engineering

Mr Mark Nelson, Vice President, Strategic Planning, Chevron Corporation

The ministry extended its appreciation to the outgoing members for their contributions and welcomed the new board members.



Board members of EDB (as of Feb 1, 2017):