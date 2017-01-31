5 new EDB board members appointed
Five new members were appointed to the EDB Board, while three current board members will step down, says MTI.
- Posted 31 Jan 2017 14:54
- Updated 31 Jan 2017 15:00
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday (Jan 31) announced board changes at the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), which will take effect from Wednesday.
Five new members were appointed to the EDB Board, while three current board members will step down, said MTI.
The new board members are:
- Mr Ichiro Iino, Chief Executive (Asia-Pacific), Hitachi
- Professor Ilian Lubomirov Mihov, Dean, INSEAD
- Mr Randy Isaac Walker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM Asia Pacific
- Mr Loh Chin Hua, Chief Executive Officer, Keppel Corporation
- Mr Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Exchange
The three members who will complete their term and step down on Wednesday are:
- Mr Vinod Kumar, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Tata Communications
- Mr Tan Pheng Hock, Advisor, ST Engineering
- Mr Mark Nelson, Vice President, Strategic Planning, Chevron Corporation
The ministry extended its appreciation to the outgoing members for their contributions and welcomed the new board members.
Board members of EDB (as of Feb 1, 2017):
Chairman
Dr Beh Swan Gin
Chairman
Singapore Economic Development Board
Members
Mr Yeoh Keat Chuan
Managing Director
Singapore Economic Development Board
Mr Jean-Luc Butel
President, K8 Global
Senior Advisor, McKinsey & Company
Dr Stefan Doboczky (re-appointed)
Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)
Lenzing AG
Mr Ichiro Iino
Chief Executive (Asia-Pacific), Hitachi Ltd
Chairman, Hitachi Asia Ltd
Chairman, Hitachi India Pvt Ltd
Mr Loh Boon Chye
Chief Executive Officer
Singapore Exchange Ltd
Mr Loh Chin Hua
Chief Executive Officer
Keppel Corporation
Mr Chaly Mah Chee Kheong (re-appointed)
Chairman
Singapore Tourism Board
Mr Harish Manwani (re-appointed)
Global Executive Advisor, Private Equity
Blackstone Singapore Pte Ltd
Professor Ilian Lubomirov Mihov
Dean
INSEAD
Mr Arunjai Mittal (re-appointed)
Independent Director
Former Member of the Management Board
Infineon Technologies AG
Ms Tan Gee Keow
Deputy Secretary, Strategy Group
Prime Minister’s Office
Mr Patrick Tay Teck Guan
Assistant Secretary-General
National Trades Union Congress
Dr Detlef Andreas Trefzger (re-appointed)
Chief Executive Officer
Kuehne+Nagel International AG
Mr Randy Isaac Walker
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
IBM Asia Pacific
- CNA/xk