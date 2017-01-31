Channel NewsAsia

5 new EDB board members appointed

Five new members were appointed to the EDB Board, while three current board members will step down, says MTI.

  Posted 31 Jan 2017 14:54
  • Updated 31 Jan 2017 15:00
(From left) Mr Ichiro Iin, Professor Ilian Lubomirov Mihov, Mr Randy Isaac Walker, Mr Loh Chin Hua and Mr Loh Boon Chye. (Photos: MTI)

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday (Jan 31) announced board changes at the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), which will take effect from Wednesday.

The new board members are:

  • Mr Ichiro Iino, Chief Executive (Asia-Pacific), Hitachi 
  • Professor Ilian Lubomirov Mihov, Dean, INSEAD
  • Mr Randy Isaac Walker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM Asia Pacific
  • Mr Loh Chin Hua, Chief Executive Officer, Keppel Corporation
  • Mr Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Exchange

The three members who will complete their term and step down on Wednesday are:

  • Mr Vinod Kumar, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Tata Communications 
  • Mr Tan Pheng Hock, Advisor, ST Engineering 
  • Mr Mark Nelson, Vice President, Strategic Planning, Chevron Corporation

The ministry extended its appreciation to the outgoing members for their contributions and welcomed the new board members.

Board members of EDB (as of Feb 1, 2017):

Chairman

Dr Beh Swan Gin

Chairman

Singapore Economic Development Board


Members

Mr Yeoh Keat Chuan

Managing Director

Singapore Economic Development Board


Mr Jean-Luc Butel

President, K8 Global

Senior Advisor, McKinsey & Company


Dr Stefan Doboczky (re-appointed)

Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)

Lenzing AG


Mr Ichiro Iino

Chief Executive (Asia-Pacific), Hitachi Ltd

Chairman, Hitachi Asia Ltd

Chairman, Hitachi India Pvt Ltd


Mr Loh Boon Chye

Chief Executive Officer

Singapore Exchange Ltd


Mr Loh Chin Hua

Chief Executive Officer

Keppel Corporation


Mr Chaly Mah Chee Kheong (re-appointed)

Chairman

Singapore Tourism Board


Mr Harish Manwani (re-appointed)

Global Executive Advisor, Private Equity

Blackstone Singapore Pte Ltd


Professor Ilian Lubomirov Mihov

Dean

INSEAD


Mr Arunjai Mittal (re-appointed)

Independent Director

Former Member of the Management Board

Infineon Technologies AG


Ms Tan Gee Keow

Deputy Secretary, Strategy Group

Prime Minister’s Office


Mr Patrick Tay Teck Guan

Assistant Secretary-General

National Trades Union Congress


Dr Detlef Andreas Trefzger (re-appointed)

Chief Executive Officer

Kuehne+Nagel International AG


Mr Randy Isaac Walker

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

IBM Asia Pacific

- CNA/xk