5 people injured in multi-vehicle collision on PIE

SINGAPORE: Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday morning (Oct 20).

The collision took place on the PIE towards Changi Airport after the Stevens Road exit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the collision at around 11.20am and despatched an ambulance. Four people suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital. Another person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.



Video of the aftermath showed the five vehicles - four cars and a lorry - in a chain collision in the centre lane of the expressway. At least two emergency response bikes were also at the scene.



In a tweet at 11.19am, the Land Transport Authority warned of the accident and asked motorists to avoid the second lane.



Three minutes later it added that there was traffic congestion until Lornie Road, and at 11.35am it said that the congestion had stretched to Eng Neo Avenue.

Advertisement