5 takeaways from the first public cleanliness satisfaction survey

SINGAPORE: Turn your nose up at dirty hawker centres but unwilling to do your part to keep the place clean? That may just be the attitude of some Singaporeans and Permanent Residents, according to a survey on how people perceive cleanliness in public places here.



The survey, conducted by academics Dr Mathew Mathews and Professor Paulin Straughan, is the first of its kind, done with funds from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.



A total of 2,000 people were polled recently and here are five takeaways from the survey:

1. Public venues after major events are the dirtiest

The survey found that people were the least satisfied with cleanliness at public venues after major events such as concerts, marathons and the National Day Parade.



Only 59 per cent of respondents expressed satisfaction with the state of these public venues after events.

2. Hawker centres and coffeeshops aren't clean enough



Only 69 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the cleanliness of these eating places. Their biggest pet peeve was leftover food on tables.

But, most people also won't clean up after themselves. Only 35 per cent of respondents cleared up their own food utensils at hawker centres. Food courts on the other hand were seen as cleaner, with 87 per cent of respondents indicating that they were satisfied.

3. You're likely to have seen someone littering or spitting on the ground



A large majority (90 per cent) said they have seen someone littering. However, less than half of them reminded a family member not to litter when they noticed them doing so.



A similarly large proportion of respondents, 87 per cent, said they have seen someone spitting on the ground. Many also said they have seen someone not picking up pet poo. About one in four of the respondents also said they have seen someone urinating or defecating in public.

4. No eating signs on public transport have probably been effective



LRT and MRT stations came in the most satisfactory, according to the survey, with 97 per cent of the respondents saying they were happy with the cleanliness levels at these stations. Bus interchanges came in a close second - 94 per cent of respondents were satisfied.

5. Singapore is a clean city

Despite low satisfaction in some areas, the majority of respondents (94 per cent) agreed that Singapore is a clean city, due to the work of efficient cleaners.