5-year Community Mental Health master plan to be launched

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will strengthen community mental health services with the launch of a new five-year Community Mental Health master plan this year.

Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor outlined the details of the plan in her ministry's Committee of Supply debate on Thursday (Mar 9). Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat had initially announced an additional S$160 million in spending on community mental health efforts in his Budget 2017 speech.

First, front-line staff from selected Government agencies like the Housing and Development Board, National Environment Agency and Singapore Police Force will be trained to identify and respond to people with mental health issues in the community. This is to improve the early identification of mental health symptoms, said Dr Khor.

The Agency for Integrated Care will also be resourced to act as a “first responder” to mental health needs identified in the community, and coordinate care across the health and social sectors.

Mental health and dementia services will also be provided within polyclinics to make mental health services more accessible for citizens, she added. “Our target is for one in two polyclinics to implement mental health clinics by 2021,” she said.

MOH and the Ministry of Social and Family Development will also work together to strengthen integrated health and social care services in the community, she added. For example, MOH will increase the number of community outreach teams from 18 to 50 by 2021, to educate the public on mental health and reach out to those at risk.

Finally, “after-care” support for Institute of Mental Health patients will be strengthened. “MOH will resource IMH to widen their case management support, so more IMH patients will be supported in the post-discharge period and transit well back home,” she said. “IMH expects to be able to support an additional 3,000 patients over the next 5 years, on top of the current 8,000 patients.”

IMPROVING PALLIATIVE CARE

The Health Ministry will also strengthen end-of-life care for Singaporeans. In his speech, Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat said MOH has been increasing its support for the sector over the past years.

Advanced Care Planning, which helps Singaporeans work with their loved ones and care team to plan ahead for their care preferences, will be expanded in different care settings like specialist outpatient clinics and primary care.

MOH aims to reach out to 25,000 Singaporeans over the next four years, added Mr Chee.

MOH will also work with the Singapore Hospice Council on a structured three-year initiative to promote public understanding of palliative care. This will include topics like providing better support to caregivers during grief and bereavement.

In order to maintain high quality standards, the Singapore Hospice Council and MOH are also working to launch a quality improvement programme for palliative care providers, he added. Home palliative care services will also be enhanced, as Regional Health Systems will work with community providers to pilot integrated home palliative care programmes.

MOH will also extend subsidies to paediatrics home palliative care from August, to provide families with more financial support.