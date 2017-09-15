5 years of noise, dust, disruption: The price of living next to Downtown Line 3 construction

The line, which opens on Oct 21, will connect areas like Bedok and Tampines to Fort Canning and Jalan Besar. But residents living close by have had to pay a price for this convenience.

SINGAPORE: When the construction of Geylang Bahru MRT station on the upcoming Downtown Line 3 was at its height, life was a nightmare for Mr Eric Tan and his family.



Work would continue through the night, said Mr Tan, who lives in Block 72, Geylang Bahru, with his wife and elderly parents. There were nights when he went without a wink of sleep, and others where he would be jolted awake by sudden, jarring noises.



At his wits’ end, he said he contacted whoever he could to try to get things to quieten down - the National Environment Agency, which oversees noise pollution, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) which is in charge of the Downtown Line 3 project, and even the police.



The 21km line, which is due to officially open on Oct 21, is made up of 16 stations, connecting residents from the likes of Fort Canning to Geylang Bahru to Tampines.



While residents will enjoy the greater convenience of having an MRT line on their doorstep, for some it seemed at times like the construction noise and disruption would not be a price worth paying.

Mr Tan said that the additional convenience was something that was mentioned when he made complaints: “They asked us to just bear with it, and we would be able to experience benefits later. They said the work had to carry on no matter what.”

Exterior shot of Geylang Bahru MRT station on Downtown Line 3. (Photo: Jalelah Abu Baker)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nonetheless, when Mr Tan made a complaint, the noise would abate but only for a few days.

During one particularly trying stretch, for several nights in a row he heard a repetitive “hitting” sound between 3am and 4am. He eventually gave in to his frustration and took a video and sent it to LTA. He learnt that it was the sound of workers clearing wet cement out of the excavator, so that it does not dry up.



He tried using earplugs at home, but found that it was impractical, as he could not hear his family members calling out to him, or his mobile phone ringing.



Due to the lack of sleep, over time, he found it hard to concentrate on daily tasks like driving, he said.



“The main contractor offered to seal up the window with wood to block the noise. But who wants to be without ventilation for five years?” he said.



He also kept his doors and windows closed to prevent dust from entering his home, but it was often a losing battle against the dirt, he said.



Mr Tan’s tale is not unique. Others who who are welcoming the Downtown Line 3 on their doorstep experienced similar woes.



NOISE THE BIGGEST ISSUE FOR RESIDENTS



It was difficult to hear his family members speaking over the constant din, said Mr Chua Jin Shun who lives near Bedok North station.

Bedok Reservoir station on Downtown Line 3 is just a stone's throw from Baywater condominium. (Photo: Jalelah Abu Baker)

“I could hear banging here, banging there, I couldn’t take it. We had to shout although we were just beside each other,” the 28-year-old said.



His neighbour who lives in the same block, housewife Madam Radiah Zainol, 60, said that her granddaughter, just a few weeks old then, would wake up from naps to the loud sounds of the construction and then "cry nonstop".



Close by, near Bedok Reservoir MRT station, Mr Lee Siew Kit’s experience was no different. Mr Lee, a 50-year-old IT professional who lives at Baywater condominium on Bedok Reservoir Road, just a stone’s throw from the station, was among residents who sought help from local MP Low Thia Khiang to address concerns on noise.



Mr Low accompanied the residents to a meeting with LTA.



“We told LTA to let us know when they would be working at night. And those nights we were prepared to sacrifice our sleep,” he said.



Other issues residents along the line faced were constant dust at home, a sudden increase in mosquitoes, heavy vibrations and more litter in the area.



Madam Radiah Zainol and her granddaughter Nayli Jasnir outside their flat in Bedok Reservoir Road, just beside the Bedok North MRT station on Downtown Line 3. (Photo: Jalelah Abu Baker)

Mr Lee, who has been living at the condominium for 11 years, said: “It is a given that we had to clean the house more often. After a few months, we just gave up.”



In fact, some of these issues were so hard to tolerate that there were residents who moved out of the condominium, Mr Lee added.



THE LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL

While residents overlooking the construction sites had to endure years of disruption, many are now looking forward to later this month when the opening of the line will formally signal the end of their woes.

Mr Chua said it would be good to have it so near, while Mr Lee said: “It's definitely an advantage to have a station next to us.”



Student Nayli Jasnir, was initially disappointed when green fencing blocked her view of the sky and the wide expanse of greenery which she was used to seeing. Her flat now looks out to a bicycle parking space beside the station. But she has warmed up to the inconveniences, and with good reason.



The line could cut her travelling time to her school in Ang Mo Kio from one-and-a-half hours to half an hour. The line is worth the wait, she said.



The view from Blk 620, Bedok Reservoir Road, just beside Bedok North MRT station

It would help especially when it is raining, or very hot, as currently there is no shelter to the nearest bus stop, she said.



“I got excited! Who wouldn't get excited?”