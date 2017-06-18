50,000 salutes for 50 years of NS

SINGAPORE: As Singapore marks 50 years of National Service, SAFRA hopes to gather 50,000 salutes from the community to the national servicemen (NSmen) past and present that they meet in their daily lives.



In its "We Salute our NSmen" campaign launched on Sunday (Jun 18), SAFRA is encouraging the public to post photos or videos of their salutes on Facebook and Instagram alongside words of appreciation. These should carry the campaign hashtags #NS50salute and #safrasg.



The public can also send their salutes from interactive digital photo kiosks across the island at selected shopping malls and bus stops islandwide, as well as at all SAFRA clubs and key SAFRA NS50 commemorative events until the end of October.



Officiating the campaign’s launch at SAFRA’s Jurong clubhouse was Senior Minister of State for Defence and Deputy President of SAFRA Maliki Osman. He said although society has always acknowledged the contributions of NSmen, saluting them is a good way of recognising their part in maintaining Singapore's peace and stability over the past 50 years.



"If you look at the current situation over the last couple of days - the announcement of the radicalised individuals and the current terrorist situation out there, we can never take our peace and stability for granted," said Dr Maliki.



"So it's timely for us to show our respect and recognition to all our servicemen by this very simple gesture of saluting them wherever they meet them."

Joining Dr Maliki at the event were over 300 national servicemen and their families, as well as former Singapore Armed Forces Training Institute Regimental Sergeant Major Captain (Retired) Hong Seng Mak.



Photo and video salutes sent will be featured on the SAFRA NS50 webpage as well as screens across SAFRA clubs. The association also welcomes other corporations who wish to support the initiative by providing more platforms to display these salutes island-wide.