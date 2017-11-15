517 passengers on the moving train in Joo Koon collision

SINGAPORE: A total of 517 passengers were on a train travelling at 16km/hour when it collided with a stationary train at Joo Koon MRT station on Wednesday (Nov 15) morning, SMRT said in a joint press conference with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday evening.

Most of the passengers injured in the incident suffered bruises from knocks and falls, which occurred after a software protection feature was inadvertently disabled, said Mr Chua Chong Kheng, Deputy Chief Executive, Infrastructure and Development, LTA.

The train captain was one of the injured, said Mr Alvin Kek, Senior Vice President of Rail Operations (NSEWL) at SMRT Trains.

At least one passenger fainted because of low blood sugar, while another passenger suffered a face injury and a broken tooth.

Home care teams are following up with the passengers, including on medical expenses, said Mr Kek.

Passengers who did not seek treatment immediately after the collision can still submit their outpatient claims, said Mr Kek, adding that SMRT will look at an applicant's travel record to verify their claims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twenty-eight people were injured after an SMRT train collided with a stationary train at Joo Koon station at 8.20am on Wednesday morning.

Three patients remain warded for observation - two at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and one at National University Hospital. In all, 22 patients received treatment and were discharged, one declined treatment and returned home, two are still being treated.

SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming and CEO Desmond Kuek have visited the commuters in hospital, Mr Kek said.