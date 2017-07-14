52% discount on offer in August for visitors to River Safari, Singapore Zoo and Jurong Bird Park

SINGAPORE: Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) will offer a discount of 52 per cent on admission fees to any two of its parks from Aug 1 to 31.



Local residents can choose from the Singapore Zoo, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park. Visitors must purchase the tickets on-site and visit the attractions within a week of the purchase.

Visitors can expect to see birds raise the country's national flag, pose with mascots of Zoo favourites like Ah Meng and catch local buskers belting out National Day songs.

The Singapore Zoo will also offer local treats like satay and rojak from Aug 5 to 13. Guests can feast on special National Day themed foods like the Singapore Chicken Cottage Pie and the "Lion City" Miloccino dusted with cocoa powder in the shape of the Merlion.

SG Chicken Cottage Pie. (Photo: Wildlife Reserves Singapore)

The 52 per cent discount will also extend to selected souvenirs featuring Zoo icons like Canola the manatee and Sunny the hornbill. Car owners spotted between Aug 1 - 27 with their new membership car decal will also stand to win prizes.

Ticket prices start at S$29 for adults and S$19 for children aged between three and 12 and can be purchased from the WRS website.

For more information on the list of attractions and the events schedule, visit the event's page on the Singapore Zoo's website.