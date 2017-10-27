52-year-old man arrested for stealing from vehicles

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of thefts from vehicles, the police said in a news release on Friday (Oct 27).

In August, the police received multiple reports of stolen vehicles that occurred in New Upper Changi Road, Bedok South Road and Bedok Central housing estates. Channel NewsAsia understands that the vehicles involved include vans and motorcycles.

Police arrested the man on Friday in the area of Bedok Stadium.



The man will be charged in court on Saturday. If convicted, he could be jailed up to three year years and/or fined.

The police reminded members of the public to park their vehicles in well-lit areas, install anti-theft alarm systems and remove cash-cards and other valuables, such as laptops and mobile phones, from their parked vehicles.