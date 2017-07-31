53 out of 56 stalls at Golden Shoe food centre to move to nearby hawker centre

SINGAPORE: Fans of the Market Street Food Centre at Golden Shoe Car Park will find most of their favourite stalls at the interim hawker centre, located about 200 metres from its original location.

Responding to a media query by Channel NewsAsia, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday (Jul 31) that of the 56 stallholders at the food centre, 53 have chosen to continue operations at the temporary location.

The interim hawker centre, located next to Telok Ayer MRT Station on Cross Street, will be open from Aug 1 until the completion of a new 51-storey integrated development, which will take Golden Shoe Car Park's spot. It is expected to be ready in 2021.

Said NEA: "Many of the stallholders have expressed that they are in the process of re-stocking their goods, carrying out retrofitting and cleaning up their stalls. As such, the stalls will open for business progressively from Aug 1, 2017."

When Channel NewsAsia visited Market Street Food Centre on Monday, all stalls were shuttered.



53 of 56 food stall owners will be moving over to the interim hawker centre, says NEA. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Golden Shoe Car Park is set to be developed into one of the tallest buildings in Raffles Place. When completed, it will house office space, a serviced residence, multi-storey carpark and retail shops with a gross floor area of 1 million sq ft, developers said earlier this month.