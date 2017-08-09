53-year-old man arrested for flying a drone during the National Day Parade

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old man was arrested at Marina Barrage during the National Day Parade on Wednesday (Aug 9) after he was seen flying a drone, the police said in a statement.



The police said that the man was flying the drone at around 3pm in the area, which was designated a Special Event Area for the parade.





Authorities earlier said that this year's parade would see tighter security measures and would take a harsher stance against errant drone flyers as their devices could affect the low-flying aircraft involved in the parade.

Police seized the drone and investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty, he can be fined as much as S$20,000 and jailed up to 12 months.

