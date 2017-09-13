54 abandoned mice found at Pasir Ris Drive 4, AVA investigating

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore is investigating, after 54 mice were found abandoned along Pasir Ris Drive 4, it said on Wednesday (Sep 13).

The mice were found by the road on Tuesday night by Pasir Ris resident Karen Teng, who was walking her dogs with her husband when she saw a "squirming mass" on the grass. Looking closer, she realised that they were white mice.



Mdm Teng said she rushed home to get a box to round up the mice. "I think it is a cruel thing to just leave them by the road," she said.

"We were so worried some of them would get on the road and end up being run over by cars," she told Channel NewsAsia. "There are also joggers - and this place is quite dark - we were afraid that joggers might unwittingly step on them."

Several passers-by pitched in to help as well, and it took them almost two hours to round up all the mice.

They handed the mice to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).



"If the mice were left here, exposed to the elements, sooner or later they would die. And all these little carcasses would become bloated, maggots would come, flies would come," Mdm Teng said. "My worry is that with time, heat and weather, the carcass would emit smell or even poisonous fumes."

When Channel NewsAsia visited the area with Mdm Teng on Wednesday, there were several dead mice on the grass verge.



There was also a trail of bread leading to the undergrowth, a short distance from the footpath. Pet bedding was also seen on the grass.

Trail of bread leading to undergrowth near where the mice were abandoned.

One of the joggers who had stopped to help said that she had seen two people acting suspiciously around the area at around 9.15pm on Tuesday, Mdm Teng told Channel NewsAsia.



The SPCA is treating the case as pet abandonment. It added that the rodents were not stray mice, but pinky mice, a type of mice used for laboratory tests and to feed other animals.



It added that the mice were a mix of young and old, and female and male. There were also two baby mice among them.

Food and pet bedding were seen at the area where the abandoned mice were found.

SPCA is appealing for more information.

The punishment for pet abandonment is up to a year in jail and a fine of up to S$10,000 for first-time offenders.

Additional reporting by Lee Li Ying