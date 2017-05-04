54-year-old woman dies from injuries in Jurong East fire

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old woman who was rescued from a fire in a building in Jurong East on Thursday morning has died, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital said.



The woman was taken there after a fire broke out at the building opposite the IMM shopping centre in Jurong. She was a tenant there.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that 50 people were also evacuated from the building on 30 Toh Guan Road.

The eight-storey building comprises offices and an adjoining two-storey warehouse, according to building owner Cambridge Industrial Trust's website.

SCDF said firefighters took 40 minutes to put out the fire with three water jets. The fire involved the contents of a warehouse, and was confined to the external facade of the building.

Advertisement

Two fire engines, two Red Rhinos, two fire bikes, five support vehicles and two ambulances were dispatched to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.