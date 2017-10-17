55 suspected gang members arrested for involvement in organised crime

SINGAPORE: Fifty-five suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in an organised criminal group that carried out various forms of criminal activities, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs said in a joint news release on Tuesday (Oct 17).



These criminal acts include unlicensed moneylending and gang-related activities, operating illegal gambling dens, as well as the possession, dealing and storing of duty-unpaid cigarettes, according to the authorities.



The 44 men and 11 women, aged between 19 and 79, were arrested during simultaneous raids across Singapore on Saturday (Oct 14). The raids were conducted at more than 10 locations including Ang Mo Kio, Geylang, Sengkang, Toa Payoh and Yishun.



During the operation, cash of S$596,517, documents believed to be unlicensed moneylending records, computers, mobile phones, gambling paraphernalia and more than 550 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.



The police also initiated the freezing of the suspects’ bank accounts to prevent the transfer of suspected criminal proceeds.



The authorities said that based on preliminary investigations, the organised criminal group comprised networks of members with various roles such as facilitating unlicensed moneylending business and illegal gambling activities, and peddling and storing of duty-unpaid cigarettes.



Investigations against all the suspects are ongoing.



"Police have zero tolerance against organised crime groups that are involved in serious criminal activities which can pose a serious threat to Singapore’s safety and security," said Mr Tan Chye Hee, deputy commissioner of police (investigations & intelligence) and director of the criminal investigation department..

"This is the first joint operation by the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs against an organised crime group since the enactment of the Organised Crime Act 2015 ... We will spare no efforts to continue to disrupt and dismantle these groups and deprive them of their ill-gotten gains," he said.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, having in possession or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, the authorities said. Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Under the Organised Crime Act 2015, any person involved in a Singapore-linked gang can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed up to five years or both.