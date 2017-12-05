56 families have been placed under Fresh Start Housing Scheme: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: A total of 56 families have been placed under the Fresh Start Housing Scheme and are making the transition to becoming homeowners again, Minister of National Development Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 5).

Applications for the scheme, which aims to help second-timer families in rental flats buy a home, was launched in December 2016.



Under the scheme, families who qualify will be able to buy a new 2-room Flexi flat. The flats will come with shorter leases, ranging from 45 to 65 years, to keep the price affordable, and will also come with a longer Minimum Occupation Period of 20 years, to ensure a stable home for the children.



In his post, Mr Wong highlighted that out of the 56 families placed under the scheme, 33 have already successfully applied for a flat.





He cited Mdm Kalaivani's and her two daughters as an example of a family that will soon become homeowners as a result of the scheme.

The trio, who are currently renting a flat in Clementi, have successfully applied for a flat in Bukit Batok in the May's Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise after they were emplaced under the Fresh Start Housing Scheme in March.

"Mdm Kalaivani and her family can look forward to collecting the keys to their new home early next year," said Mr Wong.



"I wish Mdm Kalaivani and the rest the families the best of luck on their new homeownership journey," he added.

