56-year-old woman arrested for foreign currency scam

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 25) for allegedly cheating victims with the promise of foreign currency at unusually favourable rates in two separate cases, police said.

The suspect is believed to have advertised the rates and claimed to have the foreign currency readily available, police said in a news release. In both cases, the victims were asked to transfer money to her bank account and to meet her at designated locations.

However, when they met, she passed them only a fraction of the promised foreign currency, and assured them that the remainder would be given to them at a later date.

Then, she would cease communication with them.

Police officers from the Tanglin Division identified the suspect and arrested her along Scotts Road. She will be charged for cheating on Thursday.

If found guilty, she faces up to 10 years in jail and is also liable to be fined.