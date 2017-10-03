58 arrested in four-day Geylang operation

SINGAPORE: Fifty-eight people were arrested for various offences in a four-day operation that ended on Saturday (Sep 30) morning, the police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Forty-eight of them, aged between 17 and 77, were arrested for illegal gambling. There were 45 men and three women, authorities said.

Forty-eight were arrested under the Common Gaming Houses Act, said police. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Two women aged 30 and 43 were suspected of vice-related offences.

Additionally, seven men and a woman aged between 23 and 47 were accused of various offences including theft, as well as peddling of contraband cigarettes and illegal health products like sexual enhancement drugs, cough mixture and sleeping pills.

The items seized had an estimated street value of S$19,000, the police said.

Illegal health products such as cough mixture and sleeping pills were seized in a four-day operation in Geylang. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing, they added.