59-year-old man found dead near junction of Tampines Ave 9 and 12

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was found dead near the junction of Tampines Ave 9 and 12 on Thursday morning (Feb 16).

The police said they were alerted to the incident at about 7.15am. The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Channel NewsAsia understands that he was in sports attire.

The police have classified the case as unnatural death and are investigating the incident.