6.8-magnitude quake strikes off New Zealand: USGS

AUCKLAND: An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck south of New Zealand's South Island on Tuesday (Jul 11), the United States Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or damage from the quake, which hit 196km northwest of the Auckland Islands and more than 475km from the mainland, at a depth of 10km.

There was no tsunami threat from the quake, New Zealand's Civil Defence said.

"Based on the information we have there could be light to moderate shaking in the southern South Island," said Geoscience Australia duty seismologist Greg Breen.

"But no damage is expected."

Several Twitter users in Invercargill and Dunedin said they felt some movement. But a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman told the stuff.co.nz news website they had received "not one call for help".

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Zealand is on the boundary of the Australian and Pacific tectonic plates, which form part of the so-called "Ring of Fire", and experiences up to 15,000 tremors a year.