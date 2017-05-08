6 arrested for breaking into shop, stealing e-scooters worth S$9,000

SINGAPORE: Six young men have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a shop and stealing eight e-scooters worth about S$9,000, police said in a news release on Monday (May 8).

The suspects, aged between 14 and 23, had stolen the e-scooters from a shop located at Tiong Bahru Industrial Estate along Lower Delta Road.

A police report was made on Sunday at about 10.30am and within six hours, the suspects were identified and arrested at Block 105 Jalan Bukit Merah.

They will be charged in court on Tuesday with housebreaking and theft by night. If convicted, they each face a jail term of between two and 14 years, and a fine.