6 arrested for hurting, using abusive language against police officers

SINGAPORE: Five men and a woman aged between 18 and 36 have been arrested in four separate cases over two days for using abusive language and causing hurt to police officers, police said in a media release on Sunday (Nov 12).

The first case occurred on Saturday after police received a call for assistance at Block 462 Sembawang Drive at about 5.20pm. A 36-year-old man began shouting and hurling vulgarities at the police officers when he saw them. He was subsequently arrested for using abusive language against a public servant, police said.

In the second case, police saw an 18-year-old man hitting himself on the head at about 8.40pm on Saturday night while attending to another case at Block 211B Compassvale Lane. When police officers tried to stop the man from hurting himself, he turned violent and assaulted a female officer. The teen was then arrested.

The third case occurred as a police officer was conducting a routine patrol at a public entertainment outlet along Sentosa Gateway on Sunday at 4.30am. While trying to stop a dispute, the officer was assaulted by two 23-year-old men. A 23-year-old woman also grabbed the officer and punched him. All three were subsequently nabbed.

The fourth case involved a 44-year-old man who was causing a nuisance at a coffee shop along Geylang Lorong 10 on Sunday at about 10.20am. When police officers tried to stop him from throwing things around, he kicked one of the officers. He was then arrested as well.

The 36-year-old man in the first case will be charged in court on Monday. He could be jailed for up to 12 months and fined up to S$5,000.

The other suspects will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty. They could be jailed for up to seven years, and also be subject to a fine or caning.