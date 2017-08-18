6 arrested for illegal gambling during raid on entertainment outlet

SINGAPORE: Five men and a woman aged between 28 and 38 were arrested on Wednesday (Aug 16) for their alleged involvement in providing remote gambling services, as well as taking part in remote gambling.

In a news release on Friday, police said they were nabbed during a raid on an entertainment outlet on Orchard Road.

The six suspects were part of the management and staff of the entertainment outlet. They had used an app called Niu Niu, which operates on social media platform WeChat, to facilitate the remote gambling services.



"The suspects would gather like-minded gamblers to join in the illegal remote gambling sessions and earned commission from the turnover of the bets," police said.

Police also seized a computer, mobile phones, as well as S$4,000 in cash during the raid. Investigations against all the suspects are ongoing.

Under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, those convicted of gambling using remote communication and using a remote gambling service not provided by an exempt operator could be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to six months, or both. Those who provide illegal remote gambling services could be fined between S$20,000 and S$200,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

