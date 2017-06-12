6 cars in chain collision on KPE; 3 injured

SINGAPORE: Three people - including a four-year-old girl - were injured in a chain collision along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway towards the Marina Coastal Expressway on Monday morning (Jun 12).

The police were alerted to an accident involving six cars - two of which were taxis - at around 9.50am. A 60-year-old taxi driver and his 30-year-old passenger were taken to Raffles Hospital. A four-year-old girl who was in the other taxi was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital. All three were conscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident, which occurred after the Tampines Road exit, at about 9.55am. They sent three ambulances to the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.