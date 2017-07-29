6 cats in Dakota Crescent reportedly killed by dogs; AVA monitoring situation

SINGAPORE: At least six community cats in Dakota Crescent have been killed as a result of dog attacks, according to the group that manages the felines in the now vacated estate.

Reports of the attacks first surfaced in a Jun 23 Facebook post on the Dakota Cats Cry Out for Help page, in which an eyewitness claimed to have seen someone unleashing dogs that “terrorised” and killed two cats.





Five days later, the group said two more cats were found dead at Block 26, adding that it could be the work of "hired professionals” who use “one brown and two black dogs" to eliminate cats in the estate.

A regular cat feeder, who only wanted to be known as Ms Shahidah, told Channel NewsAsia that she had seen the same three dogs attack the cats on at least seven separate occasions. This happened in the last week of June when she was feeding the cats at about 6am, she said.

CATS HAD "UNNATURAL" DEATH

Ms Shahidah, who used to live in Block 18 on Dakota Crescent, said it was too dark to tell whether the dogs were deliberately released by someone.

“The way the cats die is unnatural,” the 56-year-old added. “Nobody has taken action for more than three weeks, so I cannot sleep. It really hurts me.”

In a Facebook post on Jul 12, the Dakota Cats group wrote that the dogs had bitten another black cat to death. “We appeal for people to step forward to form a core patrol group,” it added.

When Channel NewsAsia visited Dakota Crescent on the same day, it found the carcasses of one brown and another black cat. It is not clear if the latter is the one mentioned in the Facebook post.

The carcass of a black cat found in Dakota Crescent on Jul 12. (Photo: Howard Law)

Mr Jamaludin, another regular feeder who used to live in Block 20 on Dakota Crescent, said he had seen the attacks on at least four separate occasions in June. “They have the features of a wolf,” he told Channel NewsAsia in Malay. “All of the carcasses have bite marks on them.”

However, the 70-year-old said he thinks the dogs are strays, and not deliberately released to hunt cats as some claim. “They could have been left behind when their previous owners moved out from here,” he suggested.

Mr Jeff Lim, who visits the estate once a week to feed the cats, said volunteers have been moving the felines to other estates to protect them from the attacks.

“A few people have tried patrolling the area at around 3am to 5am,” said the 25-year-old. “But we never caught the perpetrator.”

On Jul 20, Mr Lim found the carcass of a white cat that looked like it had been mauled. “I saw the wounds,” he added. “It’s highly likely that it’s from a dog bite.”

The carcass of a white cat found in Dakota Crescent on Jul 20. (Photo: Jeff Lim)

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said it has conducted multiple inspections in the area “during the wee hours of the morning when sightings of the stray dogs were reported”.

“So far, we have not come across any stray dogs. We have also not collected any stray cat carcasses,” it added. “Nonetheless, AVA will continue to monitor this case.”

DOGS IDENTIFIED IN INVESTIGATION

When Channel NewsAsia visited Dakota Crescent in the early hours of Jul 26, three dogs – two black and one brown in colour – were spotted roaming the estate near Block 10 at 1.40am.

The dogs did not attack any cats. After about 15 minutes loitering around the estate, they ran across Old Airport Road and towards Mountbatten Square, which they entered via a drain that went under the perimeter fencing.

As Mountbatten Square is private property, the dogs could not be followed any further.

The three dogs seen by Channel NewsAsia during the wee hours of Jul 26. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

When showed pictures of the dogs, Ms Shahidah and Mr Jamaludin said these were the same dogs they had seen attacking cats.

Another commenter on the Dakota Cats Facebook page, Ms Susan Williams, also confirmed that she had seen these dogs chase after cats.

DOGS "SHOULDN'T BE HARMED"

However, Dakota Cats rescuer Chan Chow Wah said his group does not want the dogs harmed. “Our group’s position is that we are animal lovers,” he said. “If they are strays, we will see if a dog organisation can take and rehome them.”

Singapore’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD) animal welfare groups both said they have not received reports of the dog attacks.

SOSD shelter manager Kieran Kua said the group is “not professional enough” to handle such cases, but added: “We recommend feeders lure the cats away so they don’t stay in the same territory as the dogs.”

Regardless of whether a solution is found, Ms Shahidah said she will continue to feed the cats that remain in Dakota Crescent – a routine she has kept to since she was a young girl.

“I used to buy four cans of food for them,” she said. “Now, one is enough.”