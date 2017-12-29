6 e-scooter suppliers found with unregistered charging adaptors

SINGAPORE: Six e-scooter suppliers were found to have unregistered charging adaptors following market surveillance in November and December, SPRING Singapore said in a news release on Friday.



The agency, which oversees safety of general consumer goods noted that e-scooters have been linked to recent reports of fire in households around Singapore.



The suppliers found with those adaptors are CarbonRevo, Emarco Enterprise, Escoot.sg, Falcon PEV, Minimotors-Maxtech Plus and Skateline SkateSchool.



A total of 175 unregistered electric scooters charging adaptors have been seized by SPRING as part of ongoing investigations, the agency said.

SPRING found two common types of unregistered charging adaptors - adaptors packaged together with the e-scooters, and fast-charging adaptors which reduce the charging duration of e-scooter batteries.



The unregistered charging adaptors were not tested for the required safety standards that addresses common electrical hazards which may cause electrocution and short circuit resulting in fire, SPRING said.



Charging adaptors are classified as controlled goods under the Consumer Protection (Safety Requirements) Regulations. They must be type-tested, certified to meet relevant safety standards, registered with SPRING Singapore, and affixed with a safety mark before they can be sold.

Any person found guilty of selling unregistered controlled goods can be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed two years, or both.