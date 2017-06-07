6 Indonesians behind foiled Marina Bay attack plot jailed for terrorism

SINGAPORE: Six Indonesians behind the foiled plot to fire a rocket at Marina Bay in Singapore were found guilty of conspiring to commit terrorism on Wednesday (Jun 7).

The six, aged between 19 and 46 and members of the KGR@Katibah GR terrorist group, were sentenced to between three and four years' jail by the East Jakarta District Court.

Ringleader Gigih Rahmat Dewa, 31, was jailed four years, while his five accomplices - Hadi Gusti Yanda, Tarmidzi, Eka Saputra, Trio Syafidro and Leonardo Hutajulu - were each sentenced to three years' jail.