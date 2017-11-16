6 linked to illegal gambling ring to be the first charged under Organised Crime Act

SINGAPORE: Six people arrested last November in a raid that crippled a multi-million dollar gambling ring have become the first to be prosecuted under Singapore’s new Organised Crime Act which came into force in June.

Five men and a woman were charged on Thursday (Nov 16) with organised crime offences - Seet Seo Boon, 53, See Chye Huat, 51, Seah Ee Lam, 67, Toh Hee Choye, 62, Or Poh Soon, 55 and Lim Poi Hwa, 62.

Seet, See and Seah were first charged last year with remote gambling offences.

In multiple raids last November, the police arrested 49 people - including the six charged on Thursday - suspected to be part of the group. The authorities seized S$1.3 million in cash and froze S$6.5 million held in multiple bank accounts.

They also seized 36 properties around Singapore with a combined worth of S$39 million.

Under the Organised Crime Act, anyone convicted of involvement in a Singapore-linked organised crime group could be jailed for up to five years and fined up to S$100,000.

Deputy commisioner of police for investigations and intelligence and concurrent director of the Criminal Investigation Department Tan Chye Hee said: "Police have zero tolerance against Organised Criminal Groups that are involved in serious criminal activities which can pose a serious threat to Singapore’s safety and security".