6 receive SCDF awards for Sentosa Cove rescue

SINGAPORE: When a car plunged into the sea at Sentosa Cove on Friday, Mr David Roberts was one of six people who jumped into action.



He leapt into the water, broke the car window and pulled the driver out. Mr Nicolich Boby Noman and Mr Mohamad Hasri Mohamad Noor followed soon after to check the car for other victims.

All three were presented with the Community Lifesaver Award by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Tuesday afternoon (Aug 29).



Advertisement

Advertisement

After the driver was brought ashore, Mr Ang Chee Boon administered oxygen to the man with a portable oxygen unit from his boat. He was assisted by his skipper Lei Zhi Ping, who also prepared diving gear for the rescue.

Mr Leojan Banzuela steered his yacht to the area of the incident and helped ensure the safety of the divers, said SCDF.

Mr Ang, Ms Lei and Mr Banzuela received Community First Responder Awards in the ceremony at Sentosa Fire Station.



"HE WAS LIKE THE FLASH"



Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, the team of six - all boaters - agreed that the incident felt like a scene out of a movie. Mr Roberts was singled out as the hero.

"He was really very good," said Mr Ang, who was one of the first at the scene as his boat was docked nearby. "We're all divers here, but not many people can free dive without equipment like he did."

Mr Hasri, a skipper, said Mr Roberts was like the comic book character The Flash: "He reacted really fast."

Sailboat captain David Roberts with his Community Lifesaver Award by SCDF. (Photo: Hidayah Salamat)



Mr Roberts, 36, had been riding his bicycle to the members' car park just after 2pm when the incident happened.

"I saw two ranger motorbikes go past and when I got to the scene, the car was already in the water and these guys were trying to figure out what to do next," said the sailboat captain.

The experienced swimmer and former coastal rescue worker only took his shirt off before going after the car. Out of breath from swimming across the marina to reach the point where it sank, it took a few dives before he eventually got near enough to smash the back window with a paving stone that had been passed to him.

The driver was seemingly unconscious when Mr Roberts undid his seatbelt, but he "came to life" when the pair surfaced, said Mr Roberts.

"There was something - an airbag or a curtain or something - that was in the way and I was unable to see if there were other people trapped," he added.

That was when Mr Noman and Mr Mohamad Hasri took to the water, using the diving gear provided by Mr Ang and Ms Lei. No one else was in the car.

Screengrab of video showing car which plunged into the water at Sentosa Cove. (Image: Ang Chee Boon/Facebook)

"We're all boaters, so we reacted like boaters," said Mr Noman. "Everyone did their own thing. 'He's already doing that, so we don't do that'."

Mr Roberts agreed it was an efficient operation: "Once activated we all got things happening pretty quickly without too much talking."

AN "UNREAL" EXPERIENCE

Despite having had plenty of coastal rescue experience in South Africa, where he is from, Mr Roberts said the incident felt "unreal".



"It's not something you'd expect on a Friday afternoon down at the marina on Sentosa Island," he told Channel NewsAsia.

"When my family saw the headline of the Sentosa Cove story, they actually thought I had driven into the water," he added. "But yeah, my folks are proud."



Mr Ang Chee Boon (left) and Ms Lei Zhi Ping (right) with their Community First Responder Awards. (Photo: Hidayah Salamat)



He urged others to help when caught in such situations, but "don't get yourself into trouble", he said.

"Know your capabilities, especially when in places with strong currents," he added. "And don't freeze. Call for help if you can't help."



Mr Ang, whose video and photos of the incident were widely circulated online, also said: "Not everyone is like David Roberts. Make sure you are well prepared before you act.

"I'd want David around if I ever got into trouble. I'd want all of these guys around."