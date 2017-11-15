6 suspects first to be charged under Organised Crime Act

SINGAPORE: The police will be charging five men and one woman on Thursday (Nov 16) for their alleged involvement in an organised criminal group that engaged extensively in activities relating to illegal gambling.

This will be the first prosecution under the Organised Crime Act, which came into force in June last year, the police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The six suspects - aged between 50 and 67 - were among the 49 arrested in November last year in one of the largest-scale operations conducted by the police against criminal syndicates in 2016, the police said in its release.

They are alleged to have performed various roles within the organised criminal group, including that of being part of the syndicate leadership, as well as acting as runners and agents.

Three of the six suspects were first charged on Nov 29 last year for offences under the Remote Gambling Act.

On Thursday, the six suspects will be charged in court for various offences, the police said in its release.

Under the Organised Crime Act, it is an offence to be a member of an organised criminal group. It is also an offence to recruit another person to become a member for an organised criminal group, or to instruct another person to commit offences for an organised criminal group.

Under the Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act (CDSA), any person who converts his benefits from his criminal conduct may be fined up to S$500,000 or jailed for up to seven years, or both.

The Organised Crime Act was passed by Parliament on Aug 17, 2015, in order to prevent organised crime groups from taking root in Singapore.